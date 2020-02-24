EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|63
|39
|12
|12
|90
|208
|159
|Tampa Bay
|62
|40
|17
|5
|85
|221
|171
|Washington
|62
|38
|18
|6
|82
|218
|190
|Pittsburgh
|61
|37
|18
|6
|80
|201
|168
|Philadelphia
|62
|35
|20
|7
|77
|206
|183
|N.Y. Islanders
|61
|35
|20
|6
|76
|176
|164
|Carolina
|61
|35
|22
|4
|74
|201
|172
|Columbus
|63
|30
|19
|14
|74
|162
|163
|Toronto
|63
|32
|23
|8
|72
|220
|210
|N.Y. Rangers
|61
|33
|24
|4
|70
|203
|188
|Florida
|62
|32
|24
|6
|70
|217
|212
|Buffalo
|62
|29
|25
|8
|66
|182
|193
|Montreal
|64
|29
|27
|8
|66
|194
|195
|New Jersey
|61
|24
|27
|10
|58
|167
|210
|Ottawa
|62
|21
|30
|11
|53
|164
|212
|Detroit
|64
|15
|45
|4
|34
|130
|240
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|63
|36
|17
|10
|82
|200
|174
|Colorado
|61
|36
|18
|7
|79
|212
|166
|Dallas
|62
|36
|20
|6
|78
|167
|159
|Vegas
|64
|34
|22
|8
|76
|208
|196
|Edmonton
|62
|33
|22
|7
|73
|198
|192
|Vancouver
|61
|33
|22
|6
|72
|203
|187
|Calgary
|63
|32
|25
|6
|70
|187
|196
|Arizona
|65
|31
|26
|8
|70
|181
|174
|Winnipeg
|64
|32
|27
|5
|69
|193
|191
|Nashville
|61
|30
|23
|8
|68
|195
|196
|Minnesota
|61
|29
|25
|7
|65
|186
|197
|Chicago
|62
|27
|27
|8
|62
|182
|197
|San Jose
|62
|26
|32
|4
|56
|159
|203
|Anaheim
|62
|24
|30
|8
|56
|161
|197
|Los Angeles
|63
|22
|35
|6
|50
|156
|203
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 3
Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1
Dallas 2, Chicago 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 1
Calgary 4, Detroit 2
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 1
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2
Vegas 6, Anaheim 5, OT
Monday's Games
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Calgary at Boston, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
