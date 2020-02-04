EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston5331101274177137
Tampa Bay523215569188145
Florida512917563188170
Toronto532818763191176
Montreal542423755167166
Buffalo522322753150161
Ottawa5218241046142176
Detroit541238428111207

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington533513575193158
Pittsburgh523314571176142
Columbus532816965143135
Philadelphia532917765170157
N.Y. Islanders502915664146136
Carolina523019363166139
N.Y. Rangers512522454166166
New Jersey511824945137185

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis533114870168150
Dallas523018464139132
Colorado502816662182149
Chicago522521656158163
Winnipeg532623456158164
Nashville512420755169171
Minnesota512322652157172

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vancouver533018565177159
Edmonton522818662170162
Vegas542720761168162
Calgary532720660146163
Arizona542621759152148
San Jose532227448136177
Anaheim522126547134161
Los Angeles531929543131167

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 5, Toronto 3

Dallas 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 56:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas,7:30 p.m.

Tags