EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay36238551120104
Florida34227549133103
Toronto3222824610878
Boston3017112368779
Detroit34161533596114
Buffalo34101862691119
Ottawa2991822079107
Montreal3472341873123

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington3420684811989
N.Y. Rangers3522944810290
Carolina3123714710666
Pittsburgh3320854511086
New Jersey351416533102122
Philadelphia34131563288116
Columbus321516131102115
N.Y. Islanders2810126266480

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Nashville35221124610893
St. Louis34191054311996
Colorado3020824213097
Minnesota322010242119100
Winnipeg3316125379999
Dallas3016122348890
Chicago34111852781118
Arizona3272231770124

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas372313147134111
Anaheim36181174311199
Calgary3217964010177
Edmonton341814238113111
Los Angeles3416135379393
San Jose35181613799110
Vancouver3416153358995
Seattle33101942492122

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 3, Buffalo 2

Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 1

Minnesota 3, Boston 2

Dallas 6, Florida 5, SO

Colorado 7, Winnipeg 1

Arizona 6, Chicago 4

Vegas 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Nashville 4, Los Angeles 2

Toronto at Montreal, ppd

Ottawa at Seattle, ppd

Friday's Games

Calgary at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay,6 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, ppd

Florida at Carolina, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, ppd

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

