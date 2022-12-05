EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston232030409349
Toronto261556367966
Tampa Bay241581318475
Detroit241275297776
Florida251294288883
Montreal2412111257083
Buffalo2511131239692
Ottawa2410131217578

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey252041419357
Carolina251465337469
N.Y. Islanders2616100328266
Pittsburgh251384308978
N.Y. Rangers2611105277676
Washington2610124247183
Philadelphia258125215982
Columbus238132186692

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas251465339872
Winnipeg231571317459
Minnesota241392287874
Colorado221381277561
Nashville231292266370
St. Louis2411130226990
Arizona227114185978
Chicago247134186188

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas261871379068
Seattle241563338875
Los Angeles2713104309297
Edmonton2514110288790
Calgary2411103257374
Vancouver2510123238495
San Jose2881642082103
Anaheim2661731565111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 6, Dallas 5, SO

Detroit 4, Columbus 2

Buffalo 6, San Jose 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 0

Monday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 6 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

