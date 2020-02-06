EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|55
|33
|10
|12
|78
|183
|138
|Tampa Bay
|53
|33
|15
|5
|71
|192
|147
|Florida
|52
|29
|17
|6
|64
|188
|171
|Toronto
|54
|28
|19
|7
|63
|194
|181
|Montreal
|55
|25
|23
|7
|57
|172
|170
|Buffalo
|53
|23
|23
|7
|53
|151
|167
|Ottawa
|53
|18
|24
|11
|47
|144
|179
|Detroit
|54
|12
|38
|4
|28
|111
|207
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|54
|36
|13
|5
|77
|197
|160
|Pittsburgh
|52
|33
|14
|5
|71
|176
|142
|Columbus
|54
|29
|16
|9
|67
|144
|135
|N.Y. Islanders
|51
|30
|15
|6
|66
|150
|139
|Philadelphia
|53
|29
|17
|7
|65
|170
|157
|Carolina
|53
|30
|20
|3
|63
|169
|145
|N.Y. Rangers
|52
|26
|22
|4
|56
|171
|169
|New Jersey
|52
|18
|24
|10
|46
|141
|190
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|54
|32
|14
|8
|72
|174
|153
|Dallas
|53
|30
|18
|5
|65
|142
|136
|Colorado
|51
|29
|16
|6
|64
|188
|150
|Chicago
|54
|25
|21
|8
|58
|161
|168
|Nashville
|52
|25
|20
|7
|57
|171
|172
|Winnipeg
|54
|26
|23
|5
|57
|159
|166
|Minnesota
|52
|24
|22
|6
|54
|160
|174
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vancouver
|54
|30
|19
|5
|65
|177
|163
|Edmonton
|53
|28
|19
|6
|62
|170
|165
|Vegas
|55
|27
|21
|7
|61
|170
|166
|Arizona
|55
|27
|21
|7
|61
|155
|148
|Calgary
|54
|27
|21
|6
|60
|147
|166
|San Jose
|54
|23
|27
|4
|50
|139
|178
|Anaheim
|53
|22
|26
|5
|49
|137
|163
|Los Angeles
|54
|19
|30
|5
|43
|133
|171
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 5, Toronto 3
Boston 2, Chicago 1, OT
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders,6 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal,6 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Anaheim at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
