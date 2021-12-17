EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay291964429477
Toronto302082429876
Florida2918744010487
Detroit30141333183102
Boston2614102307169
Buffalo29101542480101
Ottawa279171197697
Montreal3172131767109

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina282071419061
N.Y. Rangers291973418474
Washington2917574110176
Pittsburgh281585358572
Columbus2814131299195
Philadelphia2811125277392
New Jersey2810135257897
N.Y. Islanders258125215473

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota2919824010885
Nashville2918101378677
St. Louis2916853710080
Colorado2717823611591
Winnipeg2813105318480
Dallas2613112287074
Chicago2811152246790
Arizona2852121250104

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Anaheim311795399883
Calgary281576368762
Vegas29181103610489
Edmonton2817110349687
Los Angeles2813105317672
San Jose3015141317885
Vancouver3114152308190
Seattle29101632381103

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1

Carolina 5, Detroit 3

Los Angeles 4, Florida 1

Montreal 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Vegas 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 1

Nashville 5, Colorado 2

Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2, SO

Edmonton 5, Columbus 2

Vancouver 5, San Jose 2

Toronto at Calgary, ppd

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, ppd

Edmonton at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3=2 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas,78:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

