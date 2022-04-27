EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Florida8057176120334236
x-Toronto8153217113310251
x-Tampa Bay8050228108279224
x-Boston8050255105248215
Buffalo8031381173229283
Detroit8131401072225309
Ottawa803241771223260
Montreal8020491151207314

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Carolina8153208114272199
x-N.Y. Rangers8051236108248201
x-Pittsburgh81452511101267226
x-Washington80442412100272237
N.Y. Islanders8036341082222230
Columbus803637779254293
New Jersey802744963242296
Philadelphia8025441161209290

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado8056186118307225
x-Minnesota8051227109303250
x-St. Louis81492111109307235
x-Nashville804429795257243
Dallas804530595231240
Winnipeg7936321183241253
Chicago8027421165213285
Arizona802350753198306

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Calgary80502010110290202
x-Edmonton8047276100282246
x-Los Angeles8043271096232230
Vegas804231791256240
Vancouver8039301189244231
San Jose8032361276210256
Anaheim8131361476230267
Seattle792647658207276

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1

Toronto 3, Detroit 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 1

Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 4, Florida 2

Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Ottawa 5, New Jersey 4, OT

Arizona 5, Minnesota 3

Calgary 5, Nashville 4, OT

Dallas 3, Vegas 2, SO

Colorado 5, St. Louis 3

Vancouver 5, Seattle 2

Anaheim 5, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 730 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

