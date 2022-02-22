EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida503510575208145
Tampa Bay493211670169139
Toronto493214367176137
Boston502917462145139
Detroit512322652147176
Ottawa491826541130156
Buffalo511627840138182
Montreal511133729117197

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina503511474176121
Pittsburgh523113870173140
N.Y. Rangers503213569151127
Washington522815965171145
Columbus492523151163180
N.Y. Islanders451820743111126
Philadelphia5015251040128176
New Jersey501728539146182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado503610476199143
Minnesota473113365183143
St. Louis492914664175137
Nashville502818460153143
Dallas492720256143145
Winnipeg502220852145150
Chicago521826844126176
Arizona501333430114186

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary493013666169114
Vegas512918462169150
Edmonton502819359168161
Los Angeles502617759147141
Anaheim522419957156158
Vancouver522422654140148
San Jose492222549131154
Seattle521632436135185

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Boston 5, Colorado 1

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Vancouver 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video