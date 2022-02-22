EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|50
|35
|10
|5
|75
|208
|145
|Tampa Bay
|49
|32
|11
|6
|70
|169
|139
|Toronto
|49
|32
|14
|3
|67
|176
|137
|Boston
|50
|29
|17
|4
|62
|145
|139
|Detroit
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|147
|176
|Ottawa
|49
|18
|26
|5
|41
|130
|156
|Buffalo
|51
|16
|27
|8
|40
|138
|182
|Montreal
|51
|11
|33
|7
|29
|117
|197
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|50
|35
|11
|4
|74
|176
|121
|Pittsburgh
|52
|31
|13
|8
|70
|173
|140
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|32
|13
|5
|69
|151
|127
|Washington
|52
|28
|15
|9
|65
|171
|145
|Columbus
|49
|25
|23
|1
|51
|163
|180
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|18
|20
|7
|43
|111
|126
|Philadelphia
|50
|15
|25
|10
|40
|128
|176
|New Jersey
|50
|17
|28
|5
|39
|146
|182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|50
|36
|10
|4
|76
|199
|143
|Minnesota
|47
|31
|13
|3
|65
|183
|143
|St. Louis
|49
|29
|14
|6
|64
|175
|137
|Nashville
|50
|28
|18
|4
|60
|153
|143
|Dallas
|49
|27
|20
|2
|56
|143
|145
|Winnipeg
|50
|22
|20
|8
|52
|145
|150
|Chicago
|52
|18
|26
|8
|44
|126
|176
|Arizona
|50
|13
|33
|4
|30
|114
|186
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|49
|30
|13
|6
|66
|169
|114
|Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|169
|150
|Edmonton
|50
|28
|19
|3
|59
|168
|161
|Los Angeles
|50
|26
|17
|7
|59
|147
|141
|Anaheim
|52
|24
|19
|9
|57
|156
|158
|Vancouver
|52
|24
|22
|6
|54
|140
|148
|San Jose
|49
|22
|22
|5
|49
|131
|154
|Seattle
|52
|16
|32
|4
|36
|135
|185
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Boston 5, Colorado 1
Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1
Montreal 5, Toronto 2
Vancouver 5, Seattle 2
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Columbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.