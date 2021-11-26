The Northeast girls basketball team is back under head coach Johnny Driscoll with plenty of experience coming to the court.
Some of that experience comes in the hands of Ellie Rickertsen, Alyssa Fowler, Aubrie Kruse, Brynnlin Kroymann, Morgan Foster and Kaitlyn Hansen.
“All of these girls have another year of maturity,” Driscoll said. “Have improved on different aspects of their game and are eager to get on the court to play some games.”
The Rebels went 7-15 last season, but missed a number of games due to COVID.
“Last season was an unusual year because of COVID,” Driscoll said. “I think one of the biggest things is that the girls appreciate the opportunity to get to play a game with their peers on a daily basis.”
Ellie Rickertsen is back as the top scorer on the team, along with one of the top rebounders and top players in assists.
Fowler also was an avid rebounder and Kroymann averaged six points a game.
“We have a solid mix of upper and underclassmen that have started to really gel together,” Driscoll said. “We like to push the pace and we have post girls that enjoy running the floor to get easy buckets.”
The program did graduate plenty of seniors last season with experience.
“We have to find the right people to step up and fill those voids,” Driscoll said. “A concern that definitely needs to improve on is turnovers so we have to try and minimize that crucial statistic.”
The Rebels did lose their first game to Cascade this season, but Driscoll thinks that they’re bound to improve throughout the year as the younger players get acclimated to that game.
“The biggest thing to look forward to is the energy and excitement they can bring to the court,” Driscoll said. “The girls love to compete and they are excited to finally get on the court and compete against someone else rather than their teammates.
“An energetic, fast paces but yet controlled style of play. Less x’s and o’s and more read and react type of offense.”
Experience highlights Rebel boys
The Northeast boys basketball program has no lack of experience or leadership on the court to start the 2021 season.
The team brings seven seniors on the roster.
“I expect our leadership to be strong from them and to help the team through tough times,” head coach Brandon Hansen said.
The Rebels were 10-8 last season. The biggest loss for Northeast was the graduation of Judd Swanton, who was the leading scorer and leading rebounder.
Two more athletes return also with an average of double digits: Hughes and Pataska. Both averaged just over 10 points a game.
The two also accounted for 10 rebounds a game between the two of them.
“Cade Hughes has played a majority of varsity basketball in his four years and his leadership and drive is a great influence to all his teammates,” Hansen said. “Carter’s length and mobility will help stretch defenses while we are on offense and make it difficult for teams when we play defense.”
Hayden Lee was also a scorer and dished out two assists per game last year.
Hansen believes defense is going to be the team’s biggest strength as the season opens up. They averaged nearly seven steals and three blocks a game and held team sto an average of 40 points last season.
“In the short time of being the Rebel’s basketball coach, I expect our defense to be our teams main strength as it has been,” Hansen said. “Tough defense and the will not to give up until all four quarter have ended.”
