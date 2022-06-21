Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, June 22
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.

6 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING
5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Chicago White Sox OR NY Mets at Houston

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Texas OR Arizona at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at LA Angels OR Seattle at Oakland

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 4

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York at Connecticut ---

