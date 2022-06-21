|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, June 22
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
|HORSE RACING
|5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Chicago White Sox OR NY Mets at Houston
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Texas OR Arizona at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at LA Angels OR Seattle at Oakland
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 4
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — New York at Connecticut ---
