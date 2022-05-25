Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, May 26
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.

9:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.

11 a.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.

2:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 7, Winners-Bracket, Arlington, Texas

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.

6:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 8, Winners-Bracket, Arlington, Texas

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Arkansas, Arkansas Super Regional, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Clemson at Oklahoma St., Oklahoma State Super Regional, Game 1

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 2, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING
4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Sweden vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Tampere, Finland

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Switzerland vs. U.S., Quarterfinal, Helsinki

MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Atlanta (7 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Texas at Oakland

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Golden State, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 5

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Calgary, Game 5

RUGBY (MEN'S)
6:50 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris ---

Tags

Trending Video