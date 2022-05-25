|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, May 26
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|9 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.
|9:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
|11 a.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
|2:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 7, Winners-Bracket, Arlington, Texas
|4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
|5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.
|6:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 8, Winners-Bracket, Arlington, Texas
|8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
|10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Arkansas, Arkansas Super Regional, Game 1
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Clemson at Oklahoma St., Oklahoma State Super Regional, Game 1
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 2, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Sweden vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Tampere, Finland
|12 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Switzerland vs. U.S., Quarterfinal, Helsinki
|MLB BASEBALL
|11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
|5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Atlanta (7 p.m.)
|8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Texas at Oakland
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Golden State, Game 5
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 5
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Calgary, Game 5
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|6:50 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
|4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris ---
