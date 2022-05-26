|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, May 27
|AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
|11 a.m.
NBATV — Zamalek vs. F.A.P, Third-Place Game, Kigali, Rwanda
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|10:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
|9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|9 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.
|1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.
|3 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.
|5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|6:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.
|8:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|9 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Baltimore
|4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Baltimore
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Mississippi St., Starkville Super Regional, Game 1
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCF at Oklahoma, Norman Super Regional, Game 1
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Arizona St., Tempe Super Regional, Game 1
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, Stillwater Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Duke at UCLA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 1
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 3, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 6
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 6
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|4:50 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at Orlando
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris ---
