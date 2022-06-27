Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, June 28
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

TBS — Houston at NY Mets

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC

8:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9 p.m.

ESPN — International Friendly: U.S vs. Colombia, Sandy, Utah

TENNIS
5 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlanta at Washington ---

