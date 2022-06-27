|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, June 28
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
TBS — Houston at NY Mets
|8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at LA Angels
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC
|8:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|9 p.m.
ESPN — International Friendly: U.S vs. Colombia, Sandy, Utah
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
|10 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlanta at Washington ---
