Friday, September 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Collingwood at Geelong, Qualifying Final

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle, Elimination Final

AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Temple at Duke

7 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Indiana

9 p.m.

ESPN — TCU at Colorado

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

BTN — Utah at Purdue

8 p.m.

BTN — Marquette at Wisconsin

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.

ESPNU — Junipero Serra (Calif.) at De La Salle (Calif.)

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston

6:20 p.m.

APPLETV — Miami at Atlanta

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

9:15 p.m.

APPLETV — Philadelphia at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juárez

TENNIS
11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. ---

