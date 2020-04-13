|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, April 13
NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED ---
|Tuesday, April 14
NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED ---
|Wednesday, April 15
NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED ---
|Thursday, April 16
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races ---
|Friday, April 17
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races ---
|Saturday, April 18
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races ---
|Sunday, April 19
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|5 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.