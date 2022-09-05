Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 6
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

TBS — Minnesota at NY Yankees

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Washington

TENNIS
11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 4

9:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 4 ---

