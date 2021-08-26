|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, August 27
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final
|12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney, Elimination Final
|4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne, Qualifying Final
|AUTO RACING
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|CFL FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hamilton at Montreal
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
BTN — UConn at Northwestern
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis.
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
|11p.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)
|3:45 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Final Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.)
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, Hollywood, Fla.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox OR Milwaukee at Minnesota
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Kansas City
|PARALYMPICS
|2 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo, Tokyo
|11 p.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby, Tokyo
|2 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball, Tokyo
|RUGBY
|4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 1, Chicago-WTA Semifinals
|10 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Final Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals, Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 2
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at New York
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Seattle ---
