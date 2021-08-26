 
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney, Elimination Final

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne, Qualifying Final

AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hamilton at Montreal

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.

BTN — UConn at Northwestern

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis.

GOLF
10 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

11p.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)

3:45 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Final Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.)

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, Hollywood, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox OR Milwaukee at Minnesota

NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Kansas City

PARALYMPICS
2 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo, Tokyo

11 p.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby, Tokyo

2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball, Tokyo

RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana

TENNIS
1 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 1, Chicago-WTA Semifinals

10 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Final Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals, Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 2

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at New York

9 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Seattle ---

