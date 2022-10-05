|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, October 6
|AUTO RACING
|9:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
|12:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami
|5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Southern Cal
|6 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Texas A&M
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia
|7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Zachary (La.) at Woodlawn (La.)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee vs. Atlanta, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Miami at Brooklyn
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7:15 p.m.
PRIMEVIDEO — Indianapolis at Denver
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at NY Islanders
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
|9 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals ---
