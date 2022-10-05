Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 6
AUTO RACING
9:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

12:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Southern Cal

6 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Zachary (La.) at Woodlawn (La.)

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee vs. Atlanta, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Miami at Brooklyn

9 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.

PRIMEVIDEO — Indianapolis at Denver

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at NY Islanders

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

9 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals ---

