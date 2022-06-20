|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, June 21
|BOWLING
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: U.S. Women's Open, South Glen Falls, N.Y.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.
|ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Shawinigan vs. Edmonton, First Round, Saint John, New Brunswick
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta
|8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Diego OR Seattle at Oakland
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
ESPN — NHL Awards: From Tampa, Fla.
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago at Las Vegas
NBATV — Minnesota at Phoenix ---
