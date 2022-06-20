Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, June 21
BOWLING
6 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: U.S. Women's Open, South Glen Falls, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.

ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Shawinigan vs. Edmonton, First Round, Saint John, New Brunswick

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Diego OR Seattle at Oakland

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

ESPN — NHL Awards: From Tampa, Fla.

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at Las Vegas

NBATV — Minnesota at Phoenix ---

