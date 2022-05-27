Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, May 28
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — US Monastir vs. Petro de Luanda, Final, Kigali, Rwanda

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Collingwood

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Monaco Circuit, Monaco

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, High Point, N.C.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Game 1, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

2:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Game 2, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

6:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 3, Scottsdale, Ariz. (If Necessary)

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 4, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 4, Scottsdale, Ariz. (If Necessary)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Maryland, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.

COLLEGE RUGBY
1 p.m.

CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Men's First Round and Women's Quarterfinals, New Orleans

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Florida, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va.

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. UCF, Norman Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla.

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Arizona, Starkville Super Regional, Game 2, Starkville, Miss.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Oregon St., Stanford Super Regional, Game 2, Stanford, Calif.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Duke, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 2, Los Angeles

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, Tempe Super Regional, Game 2, Tempe, Ariz.

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. U.S., Semifinal, Tampere, Finland

10 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at Boston (Game 1)

3 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit

6 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, LA Dodgers at Arizona, Philadelphia at NY Mets

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 6

RUGBY (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Leinster vs. Stade, Final, Marseille, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Final, Saint-Denis, France

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

10 a.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round OR Round of 16, Paris

4 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.

USFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

USA — New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.

8 p.m.

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Chicago

6 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Connecticut ---

Sunday, May 29
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco Circuit, Monaco

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped)

11:30 a.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Italy Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, Tuscany, Italy (Taped)

5 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

BOWLING
4 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: The Twin Cities Open, Eagan, Minn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 1, Mason, Ohio

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hattiesburg, Miss.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 2, Mason, Ohio (If Necessary)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore

COLLEGE RUGBY
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Women's Championship, New Orleans

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

FISHING
7 a.m.

CBSSN — The Sport Fishing Championship: The Gulf Coast Masters, Orange Beach, Ala.

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Finals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Boston

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Toronto at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NHL HOKCEY
7 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado, Game 6 (If Necessary)

RUGBY (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC: World Sevens Series, London (Taped)

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: New Orleans at New England

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Charlotte FC at Seattle

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.

CBS — Phoenix at Atlanta ---

Tags

Trending Video