|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, May 28
|AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
|11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — US Monastir vs. Petro de Luanda, Final, Kigali, Rwanda
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Collingwood
|1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Port Adelaide
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|9 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, High Point, N.C.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Game 1, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
|1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
|2:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Game 2, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|3:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
|5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
|6:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 3, Scottsdale, Ariz. (If Necessary)
|9 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 4, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
|10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 4, Scottsdale, Ariz. (If Necessary)
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Maryland, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.
|COLLEGE RUGBY
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Men's First Round and Women's Quarterfinals, New Orleans
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Florida, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va.
|1 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. UCF, Norman Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Arizona, Starkville Super Regional, Game 2, Starkville, Miss.
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Oregon St., Stanford Super Regional, Game 2, Stanford, Calif.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Duke, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 2, Los Angeles
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, Tempe Super Regional, Game 2, Tempe, Ariz.
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
|4:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|6 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. U.S., Semifinal, Tampere, Finland
|10 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland
|MLB BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at Boston (Game 1)
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit
|6 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, LA Dodgers at Arizona, Philadelphia at NY Mets
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 6
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Leinster vs. Stade, Final, Marseille, France (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Final, Saint-Denis, France
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
|10 a.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round OR Round of 16, Paris
|4 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
|TRACK AND FIELD
|3 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
|USFL FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
USA — New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.
|8 p.m.
FS1 — New Orleans vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Chicago
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Connecticut ---
|Sunday, May 29
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped)
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped)
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|4 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Italy Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, Tuscany, Italy (Taped)
|5 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|BOWLING
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: The Twin Cities Open, Eagan, Minn.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 1, Mason, Ohio
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hattiesburg, Miss.
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 2, Mason, Ohio (If Necessary)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore
|COLLEGE RUGBY
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Women's Championship, New Orleans
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
|1 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
|3 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
|FISHING
|7 a.m.
CBSSN — The Sport Fishing Championship: The Gulf Coast Masters, Orange Beach, Ala.
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
|1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
|3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
|5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Finals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|7 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland
|12 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland
|MLB BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Boston
|3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Toronto at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 7 (If Necessary)
|NHL HOKCEY
|7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado, Game 6 (If Necessary)
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC: World Sevens Series, London (Taped)
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: New Orleans at New England
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Charlotte FC at Seattle
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
|4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
|USFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
CBS — Phoenix at Atlanta ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.