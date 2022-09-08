|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, September 9
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S)
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Melbourne, Semifinal
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Fremantle at Collingwood, Semifinal
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN'S)
|1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Geelong
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs - Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|BOXING
|8 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at UCF
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at New Mexico
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan St. at North Carolina
BTN — Stanford at Penn St.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Kentucky
|7:30 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Minnesota
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
|3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
|10 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lehigh (Fla.)
|MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Texas OR Detroit at Kansas City
|RUGBY (WOMEN'S)
|10 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Titans vs. Eels
|11:30 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Broncos vs. Dragons
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at York United FC
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Juárez
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
|2 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y. ---
