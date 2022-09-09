|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, September 10
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S)
|4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Fremantle at Collingwood, Semifinal
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|8:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|2 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|7 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.
|BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ABC — Ohio at Penn St.
ACCN — Southern Miss. at Miami
BTN — Regional Coverage: Arkansas St. at Ohio St. OR W. Illinois at Minnesota
CBSSN — UTSA at Army
ESPN — South Carolina at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Missouri at Kansas St.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Georgia St.
FOX — Alabama at Texas
FS1 — Duke at Northwestern
SECN — Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
|12:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — S. Utah at Utah
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — Marshall at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Marshall at Notre Dame
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Tennessee at Pittsburgh
ACCN — Furman at Clemson
CBS — Colorado at Air Force
CBSSN — Memphis at Navy
ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Texas A&M
FOX — Washington St. at Wisconsin
|3 p.m.
BTN — Regional Coverage: Akron at Michigan, Indiana St. at Purdue, Iowa St. at Iowa, Wagner at Rutgers
ESPNU — Virginia at Illinois
FS1 — Houston at Texas Tech
SECN — Samford at Georgia
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Alabama St. at UCLA
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Syracuse at UConn
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
NFLN — E. Michigan at Louisiana (Lafayette)
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — Southern Cal at Stanford
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — San Jose St. at Auburn
FS1 — Georgia Southern at Nebraska
SECN — Southern U. at LSU
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
BTN — Regional Coverage: Hawaii at Michigan OR Idaho at Michigan
|7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Oregon
|9:15 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at BYU
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Oregon St. at Fresno St.
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Mississippi St. at Arizona
|CYCLING
|9 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 20, Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada, 109 miles, Spain
|FISHING
|7 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay, Cecil County, Md.
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
|10 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
|HORSE RACING
|9 a.m.
FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin
|4 p.m.
CNBC — The Kentucky Turf Cup: From Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 279 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland
|6 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angles at Houston OR Cleveland at Minnesota
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
|RUGBY
|5 a.m.
CNBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Sydney
|RUGBY (WOMEN'S)
|10 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Roosters vs. Knights
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Spezia at Napoli
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at Washington
|TENNIS
|3 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y. ---
|Sunday, September 11
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|1 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.
|2 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs - Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Michigan at Louisville
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — North Carolina at Stanford
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Air Force at Washington
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12:30 p.m.
ACCN — Army at Boston College
|1 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Nebraska
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — NC State at South Carolina
|2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA
|CYCLING
|12 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Final Stage, Las Rozas to Madrid, 60 miles, Spain
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Semifinal Playoff: Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, Washington
|MLB BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh
|3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Atlanta at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, New England at Miami, Baltimore at NY Jets, Cleveland at Carolina, Indianapolis at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, Jacksonville at Washington
|3:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Arizona OR Las Vegas at LA Chargers
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Tennessee OR Green Bay at Minnesota
|7:15 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas
|RODEO
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, Day 3, Winston-Salem, N.C.
|RUGBY
|7 a.m.
CNBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa
|12 p.m.
NBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa
|1:30 p.m.
CNBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa
|SAILING
|3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, St. Tropez, France (Taped)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, St. Tropez, France (Taped)
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
|TRACK AND FIELD
|11 a.m.
NBC — The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile: From New York
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 1 ---
