Tuesday, August 1
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami
7 p.m.
TBS — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Seattle OR Oakland at LA Dodgers (10 p.m.)
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — 2023 Northwoods League All-Star Game: Great Plains East vs. Great Plains West, Bismarck, N.D.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 p.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona, Las Vegas
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. U.S., Group E, Auckland, New Zealand
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, Group E, Dunedin, New Zealand
7 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. England, Group D, Adelaide, Australia
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Denmark, Group D, Perth, Australia
3 a.m. (Wednesday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Sweden, Group G, Hamilton, New Zealand
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. France, Group F, Sydney
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Brazil, Group F, Melbourne, Australia
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Connecticut
10 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Los Angeles
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
9:30 a.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Sweden, Preliminary Round, Breclav, Czechia
