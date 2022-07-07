|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, July 8
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Fremantle at St. Kilda
|AUTO RACING
|6:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|9:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dawn 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
|5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|CFL FOOTBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Ottawa at Saskatchewan
|CYCLING
|7 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 109 miles, Tomblaine to La Planche des Belles Filles, France
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.
|6:30 p.m.
GOLF — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev. (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Run 4 the Roses Classic (Nike EYBL - U-17 Championship): TBD, Louisville, Ky.
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Run 4 the Roses Classic (Elite 40 - U-17 Championship): TBD, Louisville, Ky.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — MLB All-Star Starters Reveal
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Washington at Atlanta
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Dallas vs. Chicago, Las Vegas
|4 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Indiana, Las Vegas
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Golden State vs. New York, Las Vegas
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Phoenix vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas
|NHL HOCKEY
|10 a.m.
NHLN — 2022 NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Montreal, Quebec
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Newcastle
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union
|9 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC
FS1 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Denmark, Group B, London
|4 p.m.
FS2 — The America Cup First Round: Bolivia vs. Ecuador, Group A, Cali, Colombia
|6:50 p.m.
FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Colombia vs. Paraguay, Group A, Cali, Colombia
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London ---
