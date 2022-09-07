Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, September 8
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Oregon St. at Virginia

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

BTN — Stanford at Northwestern

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Oregon

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

10 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at St. Louis

3 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 1)

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 2) (7:40 p.m.) OR Minnesota at NY Yankees

9 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at LA Rams

TENNIS
6 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 5 ---

Tags

Trending Video