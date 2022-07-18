Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, July 19
CYCLING
7 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, 111 miles, Carcassonne to Foix, France

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

MLBN — All-Star Batting Practice: From Los Angeles

7 p.m.

FOX — MLB All-Star Game: American League vs. National League, Los Angeles

TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Omaha Regional: Team Arkansas vs. Gutter Cats, Round of 16, Omaha, Neb.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — New Mexico Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Albuquerque, N.M.

TENNIS
3:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD
10:35 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 5 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.

NBATV — New York at Connecticut

9 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Los Angeles ---

Tags

Trending Video