|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, July 19
|CYCLING
|7 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, 111 miles, Carcassonne to Foix, France
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
MLBN — All-Star Batting Practice: From Los Angeles
|7 p.m.
FOX — MLB All-Star Game: American League vs. National League, Los Angeles
|TBT BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Omaha Regional: Team Arkansas vs. Gutter Cats, Round of 16, Omaha, Neb.
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — New Mexico Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Albuquerque, N.M.
|TENNIS
|3:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds
|3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds
|TRACK AND FIELD
|10:35 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 5 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. (Taped)
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|10:30 a.m.
NBATV — New York at Connecticut
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Las Vegas
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Los Angeles ---
