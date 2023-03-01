|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, March 2
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan at Illinois
ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Houston
ESPNU — UCF at Temple
FS1 — Rutgers at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at North Texas
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at UCLA
ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU
ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard
FS1 — Purdue at Wisconsin
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal
ESPNU — Washington St. at Washington
FS1 — California at Oregon
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|10 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
|11 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
|11:30 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Nebraska, Second Round, Minneapolis
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. NC State, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
|2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Second Round, Minneapolis
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
|4:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Georgia, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Purdue, Second Round, Minneapolis
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Miami, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
|8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Second Round, Minneapolis
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Utah, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
|10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
|GOLF
|9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.
|8:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)
|5 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Texas (Split Squad), Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.
|2 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg, Fla. (Taped)
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)
|12 a.m. (Friday)
MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Pittsburgh (Split Squad), Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)
|3 a.m. (Friday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)
|5 a.m. (Friday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Dallas
|9 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State
|NFL FOOTBALL
|2 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen & Linebackers, Indianapolis
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|3 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Penrith
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds ---
