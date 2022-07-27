Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Fremantle

CHARITY BASEBALL
6 p.m.

FS2 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: Democrats vs. Republicans, Washington D.C.

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, First Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Arsenault, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Miami at Cincinnati (Fan Vote Game)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at LA Angels OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — 33-Point Contest: From Dayton, Ohio

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Connecticut

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at Dallas

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Phoenix ---

