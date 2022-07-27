|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, July 28
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Fremantle
|CHARITY BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
FS2 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: Democrats vs. Republicans, Washington D.C.
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, First Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
|9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Arsenault, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|MLB BASEBALL
|11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Miami at Cincinnati (Fan Vote Game)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Seattle at Houston
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at LA Angels OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
|TBT BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — 33-Point Contest: From Dayton, Ohio
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Connecticut
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington at Dallas
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Phoenix ---
