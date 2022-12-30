|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, December 31
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech
CBS — Louisville at Kentucky
CBSSN — Stony Brook at Northeastern
FOX — UConn at Xavier
ESPNU — Texas Tech at TCU
FS1 — St. John's at Seton Hall
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Duke
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
CBS — Oklahoma St. at Kansas
CBSSN — Fresno St. at Utah St.
FOX — Arizona at Arizona St.
ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.
FS1 — Marquette at Villanova
|3 p.m.
CBS — San Diego St. at UNLV
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
FS1 — New Mexico at Wyoming
PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at California
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Princeton at Harvard
|12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
|3 p.m.
FOX — Creighton at DePaul
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at California
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ABC — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans
SECN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans (Command Center)
|3 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz.
ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)
ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast)
ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz.
ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)
ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast)
ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center)
SECN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Hometown Call)
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|10 a.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick
|12:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Germany, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia
|3 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick
|5:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Sweden, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
SHO — Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF & Rizin 40: From Saitama, Japan
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds ---
|Sunday, January 1
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at DePaul
|2 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Temple
ESPNU — Tulsa at SMU
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington St.
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Michigan
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Tulane
ESPNU — Belmont at S. Illinois
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Georgetown
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
CBSSN — Villanova at Xavier
SECN — Alabama at Tennessee
|12 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue
ESPN — Nebraska at Indiana
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
CBSSN — Davidson at Fordham
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
|2 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Illinois
|3 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico
SECN — Missouri at Auburn
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon
|5 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
NBATV — G-League Ignite at Birmingham
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Kansas City, Miami at New England, Indianapolis at NY Giants, Jacksonville at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Atlanta, Chicago at Detroit, New Orleans at Philadelphia, Carolina at Tampa Bay, Cleveland at Washington
|3:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Las Vegas, NY Jets at Seattle
|3:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Green Bay, LA Rams at LA Chargers
|7:15 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Baltimore
|NHL HOCKEY
|4 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Florida
|7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Islanders at Seattle
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
|7 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage, including USA vs. Germany; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds ---
