|Tuesday, May 24
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|9:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. Georgia, First Round, Hoover, Ala.
|1 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Florida, First Round, Hoover, Ala.
|4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Hoover, Ala.
|8 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Auburn, First Round, Hoover, Ala.
|COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
GOLF — NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play Semifinals, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|4 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Switzerland, Group A, Helsinki
|8 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Norway, Group B, Tampere, Finland
|12 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. France, Group A, Helsinki
|MLB BASEBALL
|5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Miami at Tampa Bay
|8:30 p.m.
TBS — Milwaukee at San Diego
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Final: Golden State at Dallas, Game 4
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 4
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, Game 4
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Toronto FC at HFX Wanderers FC
|9 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Pacific FC
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
|4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris ---
