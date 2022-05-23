Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, May 24
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. Georgia, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Florida, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

8 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Auburn, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

GOLF — NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

4 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play Semifinals, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
4 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Switzerland, Group A, Helsinki

8 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Norway, Group B, Tampere, Finland

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. France, Group A, Helsinki

MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Miami at Tampa Bay

8:30 p.m.

TBS — Milwaukee at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Final: Golden State at Dallas, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 4

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Toronto FC at HFX Wanderers FC

9 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Pacific FC

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris ---

