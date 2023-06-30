(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
10:25 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
11 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
12 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 2: 3’s Company vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Tri-State, Ball Hogs vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Triplets, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac, Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens, Dallas
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy (Heavyweights), Toledo, Ohio
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Montreal
CYCLING
8 a.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, Spain
2 a.m. (Sunday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, Spain
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
8 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, San Diego
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, San Diego
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov (Middleweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — NY Yankees at St. Louis
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, LA Dodgers at Kansas City, Tampa Bay at Seattle
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Detroit at Colorado (9 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Redcliffe at Brisbane
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Cuba vs. Guadeloupe, Group D, Houston
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Canada, Group D, Houston
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Memphis 901 FC at Phoenix Rising
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — International Friendly: England vs. Portugal, Keynes, England (Taped)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Portland
SWIMMING
1 p.m.
NBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)
7 p.m.
PEACOCK — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP Final
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Athletissima Meet, Lausanne, Switzerland (Taped)
USFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — 2023 USFL Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Connecticut at Las Vegas
10 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Phoenix
_____
Sunday, July 2
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombok, Indonesia
12 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombok, Indonesia
2 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
5:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
2 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 5, Buchanan, Mich. (Taped)
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Monday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 130 miles, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien, Spain (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Minnesota at Baltimore
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at NY Mets
ESPN2 — San Francisco at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Kokomo Jackrabbits at Traverse City Pit Spitters
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta United
7 p.m.
FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Charlotte, N.C.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, Group A, Santa Clara, Calif.
9 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group B, Charlotte, N.C.
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Qatar, Group B, Santa Clara, Calif.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
1 p.m.
ABC — Special Olympics World Games 2023: Wrap-Up Show, Berlin (Taped)
SWIMMING
12 p.m.
NBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)
2 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Dallas
6 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Seattle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.