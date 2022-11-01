Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, November 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: Westminster (Mo.) at Utah

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: Concordia-Irvine at UCLA

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — W. Michigan at Bowling Green

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College at North Carolina, First Round

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Clemson, First Round

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Gonzaga at Santa Clara

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

7 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

GOLF
10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Women's Amateur Asia Pacific: First Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Cleveland

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Portland

ESPN2 — Memphis at Portland (Stephen A's World)

NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin

