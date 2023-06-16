(All times Eastern)
Saturday, June 17
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Richmond
AUTO RACING
12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
3:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Berlin ARCA 200, Berlin Raceway, Berlin
BOXING
12 a.m. (Sunday)
SHO — Showtime International: Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Broadbeach, Australia
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at BC
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Stanford vs. Wake Forest, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Tennessee vs. LSU, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:45 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — PLL: Archers vs. Chaos, Columbus, Ohio
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Martin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier (Middleweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs OR Detroit at Minnesota
4 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Kansas City
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at San Diego
10 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Arizona
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Premier Rugby Sevens: Eastern Conference Kickoff, Austin, Texas
SAILING
10 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Day 2, Chicago (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Bulgaria, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania
12 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Norway vs. Scotland, Group A, Oslo, Norway
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Slovakia, Group J, Reykjavík, Iceland
9:15 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Guyana vs. Grenada, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
3 p.m.
ABC — Special Olympics World Games 2023: Opening Ceremony, Berlin (Taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway (Taped)
USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio
4 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham at Memphis
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — Seattle at Dallas
Sunday, June 18
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix, Oberlungwitz, Germany (Taped)
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
2 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 4, Mount Morris, Pa. (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Hamilton at Toronto
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
2 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at NY Mets OR Colorado at Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Houston at New England
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs. Spain, Final, Rotterdam, Netherlands
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Michigan
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Phoenix at New York
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Indiana
9 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas
