Saturday, June 25
3ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 2: Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, Denver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood

AUTO RACING
11 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.

7 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va.

BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

CBS — Week 2: Tri State vs. 3's Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs, Chicago

CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

FISHING
9 a.m.

CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic, Miramar Beach, Fla.

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Saint John vs. Shawinigan, Round Robin, Saint John, New Brunswick

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

3 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Texas

6 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Minnesota OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta

9 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels

RUGBY (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

FOX — MLR Playoff: Rugby New York vs. Seattle, Championship, Harrison, N.J.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford

2 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver

SOFTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs Team Fischer, San Diego

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs Team Fischer, San Diego

TENNIS
6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals

TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, Eugene, Ore.

USFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.

FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

7 p.m.

NBC — USFL Playoff: New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas

9 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Las Vegas ---

Sunday, June 26
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia

1 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The TT Assen Grand Prix, Assen, Netherlands (Taped)

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

4 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.

12:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

ESPNU — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (Ump Cam)

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Boston at Cleveland

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Atlanta

ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at Atlanta (Kay-Rod Cast)

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (BOY'S)
10:30 a.m.

ESNPU — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

ABC — NY Red Bulls at LA FC

5 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union

SWIMMING
11 a.m.

NBC — FINA: The World Aquatics Championships, Budapest, Hungary (Taped)

TENNIS
5 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 1, Eugene, Ore.

4 p.m.

USA — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 2, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Chicago ---

