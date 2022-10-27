|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, October 28
|AUTO RACING
|12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
|3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|3:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
|COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
|9:30 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From Charlottesville, Va.
|10 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Championship: From Oxford, Miss.
|10:30 a.m.
PAC-12N — Women's Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif.
|11:30 a.m.
PAC-12N — Men's Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Yale at Columbia
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at FIU
ESPN2 — East Carolina at BYU
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado
|8 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.
|GOLF
|2 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|12 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Basha (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|8 p.m.
FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 1, Milton, Ontario
|11:30 p.m.
FS2 — Flemington Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 1
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Washington
|9:05 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Phoenix
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Columbus
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Quarterfinals ---
