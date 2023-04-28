(All times Eastern)
Saturday, April 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
9:25 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
9 a.m.
NBATV — CFV-Beira vs. Petro de Luanda, Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Tennessee
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame
5 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Purdue
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Texas at TCU
SECN — Missouri at Florida
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.
3 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers Spring Game: From New Brunswick, N.J.
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse at Duke
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers at Maryland, Quarterfinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech
2 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Florida
4 p.m.
FS2 — UConn at DePaul
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Arkansas
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Ojai, Calif.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Ojai, Calif.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — 2023 Iverson Classic All-American Game: From Union, N.J.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
9 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs Slovakia, Semifinal, Basel, Switzerland
1 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs Canada, Semifinal, Basel, Switzerland
LACORSSE (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Colorado at San Diego
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Washington
4 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Miami
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR Philadelphia at Houston (5 p.m.)
9 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 1
NFL DRAFT
12 p.m.
ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.
NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 6
8 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Islanders, Game 6
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at Napoli
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford
1:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando at San Diego
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
CBSSN — USATF: The Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa
USFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
USA — New Orleans at Birmingham
7 p.m.
FOX — Houston at Memphis
XFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Division Championship: Arlington at Houston
Sunday, April 30
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)
2 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio MotoGP, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.
NBATV — SLAC vs. CFV-Beira, Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at South Carolina
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame
SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPNU — Harvard at Princeton
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Alabama
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas
2 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
ESPNU — Indiana at Michigan
PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
6 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Basel, Switzerland
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Basel, Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Chicago Cubs at Miami
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
TBD
TBD — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBD
TBD — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 7 (If Necessary)
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
TBD
TBD — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBD
TBD — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBD
TBD — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBD
TBD — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Bucking Battle, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Louisville, Ky.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Detroit
4 p.m.
FOX — New Jersey at Michigan
XFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — North Division Championship: Seattle at D.C.
