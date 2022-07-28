Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Fremantle

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong

AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

12:15 p.m.

ESPNU — W Series: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese's 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

CFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Saskatchewan

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — English League: Burnley at Huddersfield Town, Championship

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Juárez

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at LAFC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6:45 p.m.

FS2 — The America Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Third-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia

SOFTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.

TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Tournament: Blue Collar U vs. Heartfire, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

8 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Tournament: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana

7 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Chicago ---

