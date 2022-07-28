|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, July 29
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Fremantle
|12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
|9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
|12:15 p.m.
ESPNU — W Series: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
|2 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
|5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese's 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
|8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
|CFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — British Columbia at Saskatchewan
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
|9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|5 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|MLB BASEBALL
|8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — English League: Burnley at Huddersfield Town, Championship
|8:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Juárez
|10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at LAFC
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6:45 p.m.
FS2 — The America Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Third-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia
|SOFTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.
|TBT BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — TBT Tournament: Blue Collar U vs. Heartfire, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
|8 p.m.
ESPN — TBT Tournament: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals
|4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Chicago ---
