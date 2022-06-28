|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, June 29
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah
|HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — The Naptown Challenge: TBD, Class of 2023, Annapolis, Md.
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — The Naptown Challenge: TBD, Class of 2024, Annapolis, Md.
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Hamilton at Saint John, Championship
|LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Championships: U.S. vs. Canada, Opening Round, Baltimore
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Washington
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Boston at Toronto
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
|8:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at LA FC
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
|10 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
NBATV — Connecticut at Chicago
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Phoenix ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.