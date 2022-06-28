Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, June 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)
11 a.m.

ESPNU — The Naptown Challenge: TBD, Class of 2023, Annapolis, Md.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — The Naptown Challenge: TBD, Class of 2024, Annapolis, Md.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Hamilton at Saint John, Championship

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championships: U.S. vs. Canada, Opening Round, Baltimore

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Washington

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Boston at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

8:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at LA FC

TENNIS
5 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

5 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Chicago

9 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Phoenix ---

