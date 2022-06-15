|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, June 16
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda
|CFL FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montreal at Toronto
|GOLF
|8:30 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
|1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
|4 p.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Texas at Detroit
|9 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals ---
