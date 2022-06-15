Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, June 16
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda

CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montreal at Toronto

GOLF
8:30 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

4 p.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.

MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Texas at Detroit

9 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals ---

