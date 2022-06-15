Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.