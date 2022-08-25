Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 26
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

CFL FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana at Clemson

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

BTN — BYU at Ohio St.

PAC-12N — Valparaiso at Colorado

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

SECN — Troy at Georgia

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Second Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Second Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.)

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota

NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

NFLN — Seattle at Dallas

RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:50 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)
10 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Roosters at Broncos

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LAFC at Austin FC

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Portland

TENNIS
10 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Semifinals ---

