Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Melbourne

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Sydney

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — FIA Formula E World Championship: The Hanna Bank Seoul E-Prix, Round 16, Seoul, South Korea

BOXING
9 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Junior-Welterweights), Las Vegas

CFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Calgary

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

SECN — Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: Carleton University (Ottawa, Ontario) vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. (Taped)

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

5 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

9 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
1 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Heavyweights, Cardiff, Wales

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, San Diego

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (Bantamweights), San Diego

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Miami (Game 1) OR Cleveland at Toronto (3 p.m.)

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at Toronto (3 p.m.)

6 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Seattle at Texas

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Chicago

3 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Indianapolis at Buffalo

6 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Denver

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

8 a.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford

1:30 p.m.

ABC — La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at FC Barcelona

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. New Zealand, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica

8:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Spain, Group A, San José, Costa Rica

SOFTBALL
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Unified Cup: Finals, Detroit (Taped)

TENNIS
12 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals

2 p.m.

CBSSN — USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Semifinals, San Diego

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis EBS, Round 10, Stade Louis II, Monaco (Taped) ---

Sunday, August 14
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Hyvinkaa, Finland

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Hyvinkaa, Finland

12 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped)

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

BIG3 BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: Trilogy vs. Aliens AND 3 Headed Monsters vs. Power, Semifinals, Tampa, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

SECN — Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: The Bahamas National Team vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Championship Match, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Finland, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

5 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Czechia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

9 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Edmonton, Canada

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.

CBSSN — Perfect Game 12-U Select Festival: East vs. West, Marietta, Ga.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Cleveland at Toronto

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

ESPN2 — NY Yankees at Boston (Kay-Rod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL
3:25 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Las Vegas

RODEO
12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: Anaheim, Game of the Week- Double Header, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)

SKATEBOARDING
3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Street League: Women's Final and Men's Recap, Seattle

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 a.m.

CBSSN — SPL: Celtic at Kilmarnock

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Nottingham Forest

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Nashville SC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Ghana, Group D, Alajuela, Costa Rica

5:50 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group D, San José, Costa Rica

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Angel City FC

8:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Group C, San José, Costa Rica

TENNIS
12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals

5 p.m.

CBSSN — USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Finals, San Diego

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Connecticut

2 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at Las Vegas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Los Angeles ---

