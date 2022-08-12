|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, August 13
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Melbourne
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Sydney
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.
|4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
|1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — FIA Formula E World Championship: The Hanna Bank Seoul E-Prix, Round 16, Seoul, South Korea
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Junior-Welterweights), Las Vegas
|CFL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — British Columbia at Calgary
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
SECN — Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: Carleton University (Ottawa, Ontario) vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.
NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
|8 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. (Taped)
|5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
|5 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada
|9 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
|LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|1 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Heavyweights, Cardiff, Wales
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, San Diego
|6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (Bantamweights), San Diego
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Miami (Game 1) OR Cleveland at Toronto (3 p.m.)
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at Toronto (3 p.m.)
|6 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Seattle at Texas
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Chicago
|3 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Indianapolis at Buffalo
|6 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Pittsburgh
|8 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Denver
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
|8 a.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City
|11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford
|1:30 p.m.
ABC — La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at FC Barcelona
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|11:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. New Zealand, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica
|8:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Spain, Group A, San José, Costa Rica
|SOFTBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
|SPECIAL OLYMPICS
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Unified Cup: Finals, Detroit (Taped)
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Semifinals, San Diego
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals
|TRACK AND FIELD
|12 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis EBS, Round 10, Stade Louis II, Monaco (Taped) ---
|Sunday, August 14
|AUTO RACING
|8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Hyvinkaa, Finland
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Hyvinkaa, Finland
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped)
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.
|2 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|2:30 p.m.
CBS — Playoffs: Trilogy vs. Aliens AND 3 Headed Monsters vs. Power, Semifinals, Tampa, Fla.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
SECN — Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: The Bahamas National Team vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
|11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
|1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.
NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Championship Match, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Finland, Group A, Edmonton, Canada
|5 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Czechia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada
|9 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Edmonton, Canada
|LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Perfect Game 12-U Select Festival: East vs. West, Marietta, Ga.
|LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
|MLB BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Cleveland at Toronto
|3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
ESPN2 — NY Yankees at Boston (Kay-Rod Cast)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|3:25 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Las Vegas
|RODEO
|12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: Anaheim, Game of the Week- Double Header, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)
|SKATEBOARDING
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Street League: Women's Final and Men's Recap, Seattle
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 a.m.
CBSSN — SPL: Celtic at Kilmarnock
|8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Nottingham Forest
|10:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea
|8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Nashville SC
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|11:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Ghana, Group D, Alajuela, Costa Rica
|5:50 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group D, San José, Costa Rica
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Angel City FC
|8:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Group C, San José, Costa Rica
|TENNIS
|12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Finals, San Diego
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Connecticut
|2 p.m.
ABC — Seattle at Las Vegas
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Los Angeles ---
