Saturday, September 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at North Melbourne
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Virginia vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.
ACCN — N. Illinois at Boston College
BTN — Fresno St. at Purdue
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Liberty
ESPN — Arizona St. at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at SMU
FOX — Colorado at TCU
FS1 — Utah St. at Iowa
PEACOCK — East Carolina at Michigan
SECN — Ball St. at Kentucky
3 p.m.
NFLN — Grambling St. at Hampton
PAC-12N — Portland St. at Oregon
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Boise St. at Washington
ACCN — Wofford at Pittsburgh
BTN — Towson at Maryland
CBS — Ohio St. at Indiana
CBSSN — South Florida at W. Kentucky
ESPN — UMass at Auburn
FOX — Rice at Texas
FS1 — Buffalo at Wisconsin
NBC — Tennessee St. at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
ESPNU — California at North Texas
SECN — SE Louisiana at Mississippi St.
6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Nevada at Southern Cal
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington St. at Colorado St.
ESPN — New Mexico at Texas A&M
FS1 — UTSA at Houston
NFLN — Army at Louisiana-Monroe
PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona
7:30 p.m.
ABC — North Carolina at South Carolina
BTN — Toledo at Illinois
CBS — Texas Tech at Wyoming
NBC — West Virginia at Penn St.
SECN — Middle Tennessee at Alabama
8 p.m.
ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — South Alabama at Tulane
10:15 p.m.
FS1 — Sam Houston St. at BYU
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Idaho St. at San Diego St.
ESPN — Coastal Carolina at UCLA
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 8, Dénia to Xorret de Catí, 102 miles, Spain
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland - Team Play, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Texas OR Philadelphia at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Sheffield United
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Weltklasse, Zurich, Switzerland (Taped)
TRIATHLON
2 p.m.
CNBC — PTO Tour: The Asian Open, Marina Bay, Singapore (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Las Vegas
Sunday, September 3
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Catalan Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — AVP Chicago Gold Series: Men’s and Women’s Championships, Chicago
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
ACCN — James Madison at Wake Forest
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Northwestern at Rutgers
3 p.m.
ESPN — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami
3:30 p.m.
CBS — Oregon St. at San Jose St.
4 p.m.
NFLN — Morehouse vs. Virginia Union, Canton, Ohio
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — LSU vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Arkansas at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Kentucky at Pittsburgh
ESPNU — Minnesota at Florida
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Texas
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 9, Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, 114 miles, Spain
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: Lithuania vs. USA, Second Round, Manila, Philippines
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland - Team Play, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Mets OR Miami at Washington
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Houston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Rangers
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Inter Milan
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Washington
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
8 a.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Wanda Diamond League Xiamen, Xiamen, China (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — New York at Chicago
7 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Minnesota
