Thursday, August 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Melbourne

GOLF
5 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

5 a.m. (Friday)

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Detroit

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Kansas City Or Chicago White Sox at Texas (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

NBC — Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas, Canton, Ohio

TENNIS
11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Early Rounds; Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Connecticut ---

