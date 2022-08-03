|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, August 4
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Melbourne
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
|8:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
|5 a.m. (Friday)
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|MLB BASEBALL
|11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
|2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Detroit
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Kansas City Or Chicago White Sox at Texas (Joined in Progress)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
NBC — Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas, Canton, Ohio
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Early Rounds; Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Connecticut ---
