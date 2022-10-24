Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, October 25
COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.

GOLF — East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at New Orleans

9 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at NY Rangers

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at San Jose

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Basel-ATP Early Rounds ---

Tags

Trending Video