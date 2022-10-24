|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, October 25
|COLLEGE GOLF
|2 p.m.
GOLF — East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame
|7 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at New Orleans
|9 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Phoenix
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at NY Rangers
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at San Jose
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Basel-ATP Early Rounds ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.