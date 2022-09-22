Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, September 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S)
11:25 p.m. 

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Sydney at Geelong, The Grand Final

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Richmond

AUTO RACING
6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

BOXING
9 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao (Super-Featherweights), Newark, N.J.

CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Montreal

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

5 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Duke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Syracuse

7 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at Air Force

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at UTEP

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11:30 p.m. 

ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. China, Group A, Sydney

GOLF
2 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, First Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 2, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Second Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.

ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Central (Ala.)

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 285: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally (Light-Heavyweights), Dublin

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

APPLETV — Boston at NY Yankees

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Houston at Baltimore

9:10 p.m.

APPLETV — St. Louis at LA Dodgers

RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at North Queensland, Preliminary Final

4:45 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, Preliminary Final

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S., Düsseldorf, Germany

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. North Macedonia, Group L, Tbilisi, Georgia

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group C, Leipzig, Germany

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Early Rounds; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Quarterfinals

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP Quarterfinals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP Quarterfinals

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Quarterfinals; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Semifinals ---

