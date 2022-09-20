Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, September 21
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Missouri at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.

MLBN — Washington at Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress)

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Seattle at Oakland

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPN — Leagues Cup: Chivas De Guadalajara at FC Cincinnati

8 p.m.

ESPN — Leagues Cup: Club América at Nashville SC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at Angel City FC

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds ---

Tags

Trending Video