Tuesday, October 4
COLLEGE GOLF
3:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Texas (Game 1)

7 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Detroit at New York

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: New Orleans at Chicago

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NHLN — Global Series: San Jose at Eisbaren Berlin

6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Buffalo

9 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

9 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds ---

