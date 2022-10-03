|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, October 4
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Texas (Game 1)
|7 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Houston
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Detroit at New York
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: New Orleans at Chicago
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
NHLN — Global Series: San Jose at Eisbaren Berlin
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Buffalo
|9 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
|9 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds ---
