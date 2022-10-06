|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, October 7
|AUTO RACING
|9:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
|12:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Cornell
FS1 — Nebraska at Rutgers
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at San Jose St.
FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
|7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
|7:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Corner Canyon (Utah) at Lone Peak (Utah)
|HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL'S)
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Invitational: Skyview (Idaho) vs. Papillion (Neb.), Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 1
|1 p.m.
ABC — Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 1
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 1
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 1
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Miami at Memphis
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
NHLN — Global Series: San Jose vs. Nashville, Prague
|6:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Toronto at Detroit
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|2 p.m.
FOX — International Friendly: England vs. U.S., London
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals
|12 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Semifinals ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.