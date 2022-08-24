Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 25
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — New Hampshire at Maryland

7 p.m.

ACCN — UCF at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Rhode Island at Penn State

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Irvine at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Auburn at Florida St.

BTN — West Virginia at Penn State

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Northridge at UCLA

SECN — Duke at Tennessee

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, First Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), First Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Lake Travis (Texas) at Arlington Martin (Texas)

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
8 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. U.S., Group A, Herning, Denmark

12 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Herning, Denmark

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR LA Angels at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Minnesota at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Minnesota at Houston (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

NFLN — Green Bay at Kansas City

7:15 p.m.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at Houston

RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:50 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Brisbane

4:50 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:25 p.m.

FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Semifinal, San José, Costa Rica

8:50 p.m.

FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Japan, Semifinal, San José, Costa Rica

TENNIS
10 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Quarterfinals ---

