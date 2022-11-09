Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, November 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Lehigh at Virginia Tech

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Charleston Southern at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Radford at Notre Dame

FS2 — Cent. Michigan at Marquette

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Bethune-Cookman at Indiana

8 p.m.

FS1 — North Dakota at Creighton

PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Alabama St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulsa at Memphis

ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette

GOLF
2:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING
11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Atlanta

NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Carolina

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Canada v. Italy, Australia v. Belgium, Spain v. Britain, Czech Rep. v. Poland

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Canada v. Italy, Australia v. Belgium, Spain v. Britain, Czech Rep. v. Poland

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. v. Czech Rep., Canada v. Switzerland; All American Cup ---

